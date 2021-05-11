Local OSU veterinary students honored

OSU College of Veterinary Medicine

STILLWATER – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine continues to operate under CDC and university guidelines to protect students, faculty and staff. While veterinary students could not be recognized in person, college administration honored students awarding $541,860 in scholarships. Among the 158 students recognized were two from Pottawatomie County.

Cody Gingrich, a second-year veterinary student from Shawnee, received the Dean Michael D. Lorenz Endowed Scholarship in recognition of his academic achievements. Gingrich is the son of Elicia and Stacy Gingrich of Shawnee.

Kody Silas, a third-year veterinary student from Tecumseh, received a Randy Harrington Clyne Endowed Scholarship for his interest in small animal medicine. Silas is the son of Lisa Silas of Stillwater and Kurtis Silas of Tecumseh.

“We thank our generous donors for supporting our veterinary students on their journey to become a veterinarian,” Dr. Carlos Risco, dean of the veterinary college, said. “We are proud of the way our students, staff and faculty have persevered through this on-going pandemic.”

If you would like to support the future of veterinary medicine, please contact Ashley Hesser, director of development with the OSU Foundation, at ahesser@osugiving.com or 405-385-0715.