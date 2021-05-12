ECU confers spring, summer 2021 degrees

The Shawnee News-Star

ADA – East Central University conferred bachelor’s and master’s degrees for its spring and summer 2021 graduates at a rare outdoor commencement ceremony on May 8.

The traditional, indoor ceremony held in the Kerr Activities Center was moved across the street to Koi Ishto Stadium in order to accommodate not only the 555 graduates for 2021, but also any interested 2020 graduates who were unable to experience an in-person commencement because of the coronavirus pandemic. ECU conducted a virtual ceremony for 2020 graduates in December.

Following are the local spring and summer 2021 degree recipients. Lists for the 2020 graduates may be found at www.ecok.edu/news.

Spring 2021 Master’s Degrees (Oklahoma students)

CHANDLER – Tia Taylor

MEEKER – Betty Jean Bohuslavicky

SEMINOLE – Billy Caruthers, Kari Elledge, Ashley Fish, Brian Johnson, Tywana Reese, Amy Stapleton, Hallea Votaw

SHAWNEE – Sheri Black, Michael Hobbs, Amanda Ramsey, Shannon Tiger

WEWOKA – Mallory Cheatwood

Spring 2021 Bachelor’s Degrees (Oklahoma students)

ASHER – Jayla Carpenter, Kelsey Robbins

KONAWA – Mark Auld, Jessica Isaacs, Meggie Kelsey, Ashley McBride, Dax Walker

PRAGUE – Ella Schultz

SASAKWA – Linda Choate

SEMINOLE – Melanie Andrews, Maresa Archer, Breanna Baker, Jessee Holman, Michael Konsure, Bryan Robertson

SHAWNEE – Logan Bonner, Breylyn Dame, Hunter Dugan, Ashley Fullbright, Shawna Garza, Joelle Griffin, Madelyn Mcintosh, Christian Morgan, Serena Neely, Grant Woodell

TECUMSEH – Seth Brown, Tony Thoma

WEWOKA – Alysia Jones

Summer 2021 Master’s Degrees (Oklahoma students)

PRAGUE – John Taylor

SEMINOLE – Hannah Killian

SHAWNEE – Hunter Heath, Matthew Sites

TECUMSEH – Jessica Utter

Summer 2021 Bachelor’s Degrees (Oklahoma students)

KONAWA – Dakota Jesse, Kix Walker

MAUD – Kaitlynne Green

SHAWNEE – David Boren, Bryce Clark, Taylor Montgomery, Cassidy Osborn