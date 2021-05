Bethel honors May Masters of Manners students

The Shawnee News-Star

Our May Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right: Huck Childers, Gentry Willson, Gabe Stone, Elizabeth Boatman, Eban Powis, Colin Burkhart, Eli Tubbs, Brantley Millsap. Back Row: Kaden Bowlan, Kaylee Whittet, Greyson Brown, Wyatt Hill, Tayla Arnold, Karlie Gibson, Lilly Wade. Not Pictured: Grayson Brooks. They were recognized last week at school for respecting differences and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.