McLoud museum to host fundraiser June 6

McLoud Historial Society Museum

McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center will be hosting its annual Sunday Dinner fundraiser on June 6, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

McLoud Masonic Lodge #126 is the sponsoring organization for the event being held at the McLoud museum, 421 W. Broadway in McLoud. Limited outside awning-covered seating will be available, weather permitting. Curbside and walk-up service is being offered for take home meals.

Menu selections are Italian or Mexican and will include an entree’, dessert and bread or chips for a suggested donation. Funds will be applied to maintenance costs of the museum.

This annual event was cancelled in 2020 due to the covid 19 pandemic.

Everyone is invited to bring the family and enjoy a homemade meal, and help preserve McLoud History.

McLoud Historical Society Museum and Heritage Center is open Fridays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.