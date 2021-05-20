ECU releases spring 2021 honor rolls

ECU

ADA – East Central University is recognizing students for their outstanding academic work during the spring 2021 semester by naming them to the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean's Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn A’s in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. At least 12 credit hours must be completed successfully during the semester to be included on the President’s Honor Roll.

Area students qualifying for the spring 2021 President’s Honor Roll are listed below alphabetically by last name and sorted by hometown.

ASHER – Jayla Carpenter, Jaston Melton

CHANDLER – Kaylin Wright

MACOMB – Roberta Denton

MAUD – Kaitlynne Green, Hailee Grove

McLOUD – Ashley Koster

MEEKER – Kelli Dean

PRAGUE – Ella Schultz

SEMINOLE – Breanna Baker, Megan Livingston, Laura Peffley, Miriam Watters, Olivia Watters, Devon Williamson

SHAWNEE – David Boren, Breylyn Dame, Hunter Dugan, Mary Dyer, Kelsey Mader, Angela Miller-Mack, Taylor Montgomery, Emily Parris, Charles Pennington, Sarah Quantz, Jake Thompson, Hannah Ticer, Ashley VanSchuyver

SPARKS – Kurstyn Young

STROUD – Kamri Melton

TECUMSEH – Heather Arnold, Katelynn Corwine, Kaylen Richardson, Kaylee Thoma, Tony Thoma, Yolanda Turner

WEWOKA – Kaden Boswell, Carissa Eeds

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who maintain a 3.3 grade-point average for all their coursework. At least 12 credit hours must be completed successfully during the semester to be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll.

Area students qualifying for the spring 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll are listed below alphabetically by last name and sorted by hometown.

ASHER – Malorie Larman, Kelsey Robbins, Brittney Taylor

CHANDLER – Glennon Selke

EARLSBORO – Shianne Duncan, Marizol Prieto

MAUD – Kelly Odell

McLOUD – Benjamin Bristol, Gant Hathcock, Gunnar Hathcock

PRAGUE – Leonso Escobedo, Brittney Moore

SEMINOLE – Brooke Dragich-Taylor, Madison Gentry, Jessee Holman, Colten Madewell, Lauren McAlvain, Autumn Orsburn, Sarah Osborn, Brittney Yeubanks

SHAWNEE – Raven Buttram, London Calvillo, Bryce Clark, Tanner Collins, Morgan Daniel, Misty Dorrough, Kimber Farris, Nallely Gilpin, Josi Goodman, Joelle Griffin, Anna Kieffer, Trey Litle, Madelyn Mcintosh, Jordyn Moore, Christian Morgan, Cassidy Osborn, Andrew Reed, Hailey Rooker, Stephen Smith, Patricia Tehauno, Audrey Wade

STROUD – Janay Cline

TECUMSEH – Annie Boatman, Gage Boatman, Seth Brown, Meghan Hallmark, Madeline Williams

WANETTE – Hunter Forbes

WEWOKA – Shelby Allen, Jurnee Young, Hanna Zeier