Area students excel at colleges around the country

From staff reports

Shawnee students earn UCO scholarships

University of Central Oklahoma College of Liberal Arts recently awarded scholarships to Shawnee residents Bethany Holley-Griffith, Claire James and Mary Rosenfelt in recognition of their academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.

Holley-Griffith, a history major, received the Dr. Jere Roberson Scholarship in Social Justice and the LeRoy Long IV Graduate Student Research Award for History and Geography, worth $1,000.

James, a double major in criminal justice and forensic science, received the Finney Scholars Scholarship for Criminal Justice, worth $750.

Rosenfelt, a sociology major, received the Steward Family Endowed Scholarship in Sociology, worth $300.

“It is especially rewarding to recognize excellence this year, as our students have managed to achieve under strange and varying circumstances. The college takes enormous pride in these scholarship winners and looks forward to their ongoing success,” said Catherine Webster, Ph.D., dean of Central’s College of Liberal Arts.

For more information about the UCO College of Liberal Arts, visit uco.edu/cla.

Tecumseh's Oberlechner graduates from University of Maryland

ADELPHI, MD — K C. Oberlechner, of Tecumseh, recently earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military service members and their families serving overseas.

McLoud students make honorable mention for spring honor roll

ALVA — Spring semester honor rolls at Northwestern Oklahoma State University have been announced by the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Those on the president’s honor roll earned all As, or a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours. Those on the vice president’s list had grade point averages of 3.5 or better in a minimum of 12 undergraduate or nine graduate hours.

Undergraduate students on the honorable mention lists had 4.0 or 3.5 GPAs, respectively, in a minimum of three to a maximum of 11 semester hours. Graduate students on those rolls were enrolled in a minimum of three to a maximum of eight semester hours.

To be listed on any of the rolls, students could not have any incomplete work.

The following undergraduate students, all from McLoud, made the president's honorable mention honor roll: Toc’quianna Culver, Brittany Maxwell, Raye Smith, Kimberly Wenthold and Leigh Zaepfel.

Chandler student named to Missouri Valley dean's list

MARSHALL, Mo. — Dr. Diane Bartholomew, vice president of academic affairs for Missouri Valley College, has announced the Spring 2021 Dean's List. The requirements for the Dean's List are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F," or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.

Daniel Wade Jackson, an exercise science student from Chandler, was among those on the dean's list.

Several area students make SNHU president's, dean's lists

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University recently released its winter 2021 president's list and dean's list, encompassing the term that runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Area students who made the president's list are: Erica Dawson of Shawnee, Heather Dunham of McLoud, Tianna Binns of Tecumseh, Joshua Foreman of Seminole, Candie Holland of Wewoka, Jalena Criss of Shawnee, Krystle Price of Shawnee, and Ame Chambers of Wewoka.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Area students who made the dean's list are: Amanda Cervantes of Meeker and Jackie Wilson of Stroud.