Education briefs: Area students excel in college

The Shawnee News-Star

Cort Richardson of Tecumseh graduates from Harding University

SEARCY, AR — Richardson of Tecumseh is one of more than 700 students who received a diploma at Harding University's Spring commencement ceremonies May 7-8, 2021.

Richardson received a Master of Arts in excellence in teaching.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, Honors College and University College.

University President David Burks presented the diplomas to the graduates.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, Arkansas.

•••

Abigail Lilite of Shawnee named to Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, OH — Cedarville Student Abigail Lilite of Shawnee, majoring in Music Performance, was named to the Dean's Honor List for Spring 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.