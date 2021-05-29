UCO Foundation awards scholarship to Shawnee graduate

The Shawnee News-Star

The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded Rachel Hill the Albert J. Wilhite and Beulah M. Wilhite Scholarship.

Hill is a senior majoring in art education through the College of Fine Arts and Design.

“Each year, we recognize the most promising and deserving students at Central with scholarships,” said Anne Holzberlein, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation.

“Knowing that we are in a time when students need help due to effects from the pandemic, the collective support we receive is especially meaningful to us.”

The Albert J. Wilhite and Beulah M. Wilhite Scholarship provides scholarships to five UCO students annually who are of Native American descent without regard to a specific tribe.

The UCO Foundation was established as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1975 to provide scholarship assistance to deserving students and support for faculty, campus activities and vital programs at UCO.

For more information about scholarships and awards for students at Central, contact the UCO Foundation at foundation@uco.edu or 405-974-2770.