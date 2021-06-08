Pleasant Grove Elementary School names 2020/21 award winners

Pleasant Grove Elementary

Pleasant Grove Elementary School recently announced student award winners for the 2020-21 school year. They are as follows:

First grade

Brantly Deardorff — First grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, STAR Reader, A grade All Year in: Reading, Math, Spelling and Science

Jaxon Fullbright — First grade Certificate of Completion, Most Improved in Reading and Math

Aspen Hailey — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Spelling, Reading, Math and Science

Shanlyn Howell — Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, Most Improved in Reading and Math

Makayla Jim — First grade Certificate of Completion, Most Improved in Writing, Excellence in Writing

Dajah Johnson — First grade Certificate of Completion, A grade All Year in Spelling

Elijah Lambert — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Spelling

Rowan McMahan — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Spelling and Science, Excellence in Art

Leighton Medel — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Math, Reading, Spelling and Science, Listening Award, Excellence in Art

Killian Primeaux — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Science, Math, Reading and Spelling

Marquee Reich — First grade Certificate of Completion, Most Improved in Writing

Janesia Taylor — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Achievement in Reading, STAR Reader, A grade All Year in Spelling, Science, Reading and Math

Markel Wallace — First grade Certificate of Completion, Citizenship Award

Second Grade

Jaelynn Crawford — Excellence in Science and Social Studies

Syniah Grayson — Excellence in Spelling, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Shane Hailey — Excellence in Spelling, Math, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Kyree Lambert — Excellence in Social Studies

La’Nae Lena — Excellence in Social Studies

Karleigh Reynolds — Excellence in English Language Arts, Science

Conner Riley — Excellence in Spelling, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Serynatie Smith — Excellence in Spelling, Reading, Math, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Tristan Smith — Excellence in Spelling, Reading, Math, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Mackenzie Stephens — Excellence in English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Julian Tsotaddle — Excellence in Science, Social Studies

Maddie Wascher-Hohe — Excellence in Spelling, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies

Third Grade

Vincil Banks — Math, Language Arts, Spelling, Super Reader, AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Art

Brianna Boyles — Best Sportsmanship

Ava Childers — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Reading, Language Art, Spelling, Math

Zayden Foreman — Penmanship, Master Multiplication

Addyzen Hyde — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Language arts, Spelling, Math

Devi Johnson — Best Rule Follower

Maliyah Johnson — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Spelling

Ta'Laysia Kennedy — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication

Clarissa Lena — AR Goal Getter

Drayvon Medel — Math, Language Arts, Master of Multiplication

Saniah Nash — Most Helpful

Deyvn Patterson — Language Arts, AR Goal Getter, Master of Multiplication

Blas Ramos — Citizenship, AR Goal Getter

Jodee Reynolds — AR Goal Getter

Misaac Roscoe Hurst — Master of Multiplication

Chulve Roubidoux— Master of Multiplication

Lacey Stephens — Master of Multiplication

Caetryn Walls — Master of Multiplication, AR Goal Getter

Diesel Wascher — Best Rule Follower

Khloe Wendt — Language Arts

Aaron Wolf — Citizenship, Most Improved Math

Fifth Grade

Excellence in Art — Zoey Davis; Makiyah Grayson; Nevaeh Wolf

Excellence in Math — Austin Huddleston, all year

Excellence in Science — Mary Jane Jones, second semester; Austin Huddleston, all year

Excellence in ELA — Austin Huddleston, all year

Excellence in Reading — Elias Shields, second semester; Austin Huddleston, all year

Excellence in Social Studies — Winter Peacore, second semester; Austin Huddleston, all year

Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grade

Excellence in English, Second Semester — Kali Johnson; Mahayla Trevino; Isabela Garza; Daley Rice

Excellence in Reading, Second Semester — Kali Johnson; Daley Rice; Aiyana Wise;Mia Tanyan; Emmaleigh Chittum

Excellence in English 2020-2021 — Mahayla Trevino; Daley Rice

Excellence in Reading 2020-2021 — Kali Johnson; Daley Rice

Reaching 25 AR Points — Caitlin Alderson; Eliana Banks; Jacob Brookshire; Julian Davis; JaKaila Hurst; Jasmine Petty; Daley Rice; Taj Thorpe; Kenan Tyner; Kevin Tyner; Coryne Venable; Alivia Wapskineh; Aiyana Wise

Reaching 50 AR Points — Emmaleigh Chittum; Kenzie Harden; Alex Hooker; Kali Johnson; Mia Tanyan

Reaching 250 AR Points — Mi’Ana Redwine

Seventh Grade

Jaylen Alexander — Second Semester Geography; Firtst and Second Semester Geography

Kendra Chaney — Second Semester Geography

Darius Cheatham — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math

Isabela Garza — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science; Second Semester English

Kane Haumpy — Second Semester Geography

Rachael Jones — Second Semester Geography; Excellence in Art

Aanyiah Lambert — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science

Hannah Phillips — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science

Daley Rice — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science; Second Semester English; First and Second Semester English; Second Semester Reading; First and Second Semester Reading; Reaching AR Points; Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll

JaKaila Roscoe Hurst — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; Reaching AR Points

Chevis Sharp — Excellence in Art

Aidon Siqueiros — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science; Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll

Kevin Tyner — Second Semester Geography; Reaching AR Points

Sixth, Seventh, Eighth Grade Math and Science Awards

Sixth Math — Jacob Brookshire; Emmaleigh Chittum; Mahayla Trevino

Sixth Science — Emmaleigh Chittum

Seventh Math — Darius Cheatham; Isabela Garza; Jakaila Roscoe Hurst; Aanyiah Lambert; Hannah Phillips; Daley Rice; Aidon Siqueiros

Seventh Science — Isabela Garza; Aanyiah Lambert; Hannah Phillips; Daley Rice; Aidon Siqueiros

Eighth Math — Zawzee Banks; Destiny Cheatham; Kali Johnson; Terayana Soap; Meranda Switch; Alivia Wapskineh

Eighth science — Destiny Cheatham; Kali Johnson; Terayana Soap; Coryne Venable; Alivia Wapskineh

Art Awards

First Grade — Makayla Jim; Leighton Medel; Rowan McMahan

Second Grade — Lanae Lena; Tristin Smith; Julian Tsotaddle

Third Grade — Chulve Roubidoux; Drayvon Medel; Vincil Banks

Fourth Grade — Mason Ataddlety; Amiya Wise; Hayven Huntington

Fifth Grade — Zoey Davis; Makiah Grayson; Pbena Haumpy

Sixth Grade — Aiyana Wise; Emmaleigh Chittum; Levi Corona

Seventh Grade — Rachel Jones; Chevis Sharp

Eighth Grade — Patience Vicks; Kali Johnson