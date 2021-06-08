Pleasant Grove Elementary School names 2020/21 award winners
Pleasant Grove Elementary School recently announced student award winners for the 2020-21 school year. They are as follows:
First grade
Brantly Deardorff — First grade Certificate of Completion, Achievement in Reading, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, STAR Reader, A grade All Year in: Reading, Math, Spelling and Science
Jaxon Fullbright — First grade Certificate of Completion, Most Improved in Reading and Math
Aspen Hailey — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Spelling, Reading, Math and Science
Shanlyn Howell — Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, Most Improved in Reading and Math
Makayla Jim — First grade Certificate of Completion, Most Improved in Writing, Excellence in Writing
Dajah Johnson — First grade Certificate of Completion, A grade All Year in Spelling
Elijah Lambert — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Spelling
Rowan McMahan — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Spelling and Science, Excellence in Art
Leighton Medel — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Math, Reading, Spelling and Science, Listening Award, Excellence in Art
Killian Primeaux — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll, A grade All Year in Science, Math, Reading and Spelling
Marquee Reich — First grade Certificate of Completion, Most Improved in Writing
Janesia Taylor — First grade Certificate of Completion, Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Achievement in Reading, STAR Reader, A grade All Year in Spelling, Science, Reading and Math
Markel Wallace — First grade Certificate of Completion, Citizenship Award
Second Grade
Jaelynn Crawford — Excellence in Science and Social Studies
Syniah Grayson — Excellence in Spelling, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Shane Hailey — Excellence in Spelling, Math, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Kyree Lambert — Excellence in Social Studies
La’Nae Lena — Excellence in Social Studies
Karleigh Reynolds — Excellence in English Language Arts, Science
Conner Riley — Excellence in Spelling, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Serynatie Smith — Excellence in Spelling, Reading, Math, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Tristan Smith — Excellence in Spelling, Reading, Math, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Mackenzie Stephens — Excellence in English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Julian Tsotaddle — Excellence in Science, Social Studies
Maddie Wascher-Hohe — Excellence in Spelling, English Language Arts, Science, Social Studies
Third Grade
Vincil Banks — Math, Language Arts, Spelling, Super Reader, AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Art
Brianna Boyles — Best Sportsmanship
Ava Childers — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Reading, Language Art, Spelling, Math
Zayden Foreman — Penmanship, Master Multiplication
Addyzen Hyde — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Language arts, Spelling, Math
Devi Johnson — Best Rule Follower
Maliyah Johnson — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication, Spelling
Ta'Laysia Kennedy — AR Goal Getter, Master Multiplication
Clarissa Lena — AR Goal Getter
Drayvon Medel — Math, Language Arts, Master of Multiplication
Saniah Nash — Most Helpful
Deyvn Patterson — Language Arts, AR Goal Getter, Master of Multiplication
Blas Ramos — Citizenship, AR Goal Getter
Jodee Reynolds — AR Goal Getter
Misaac Roscoe Hurst — Master of Multiplication
Chulve Roubidoux— Master of Multiplication
Lacey Stephens — Master of Multiplication
Caetryn Walls — Master of Multiplication, AR Goal Getter
Diesel Wascher — Best Rule Follower
Khloe Wendt — Language Arts
Aaron Wolf — Citizenship, Most Improved Math
Fifth Grade
Excellence in Art — Zoey Davis; Makiyah Grayson; Nevaeh Wolf
Excellence in Math — Austin Huddleston, all year
Excellence in Science — Mary Jane Jones, second semester; Austin Huddleston, all year
Excellence in ELA — Austin Huddleston, all year
Excellence in Reading — Elias Shields, second semester; Austin Huddleston, all year
Excellence in Social Studies — Winter Peacore, second semester; Austin Huddleston, all year
Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grade
Excellence in English, Second Semester — Kali Johnson; Mahayla Trevino; Isabela Garza; Daley Rice
Excellence in Reading, Second Semester — Kali Johnson; Daley Rice; Aiyana Wise;Mia Tanyan; Emmaleigh Chittum
Excellence in English 2020-2021 — Mahayla Trevino; Daley Rice
Excellence in Reading 2020-2021 — Kali Johnson; Daley Rice
Reaching 25 AR Points — Caitlin Alderson; Eliana Banks; Jacob Brookshire; Julian Davis; JaKaila Hurst; Jasmine Petty; Daley Rice; Taj Thorpe; Kenan Tyner; Kevin Tyner; Coryne Venable; Alivia Wapskineh; Aiyana Wise
Reaching 50 AR Points — Emmaleigh Chittum; Kenzie Harden; Alex Hooker; Kali Johnson; Mia Tanyan
Reaching 250 AR Points — Mi’Ana Redwine
Seventh Grade
Jaylen Alexander — Second Semester Geography; Firtst and Second Semester Geography
Kendra Chaney — Second Semester Geography
Darius Cheatham — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math
Isabela Garza — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science; Second Semester English
Kane Haumpy — Second Semester Geography
Rachael Jones — Second Semester Geography; Excellence in Art
Aanyiah Lambert — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science
Hannah Phillips — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science
Daley Rice — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science; Second Semester English; First and Second Semester English; Second Semester Reading; First and Second Semester Reading; Reaching AR Points; Second Semester Superintendent’s Honor Roll
JaKaila Roscoe Hurst — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; Reaching AR Points
Chevis Sharp — Excellence in Art
Aidon Siqueiros — Second Semester Geography; First and Second Semester Geography; Second Semester Math; First and Second Semester Math; Second Semester Science; First and Second Semester Science; Second Semester Principal’s Honor Roll
Kevin Tyner — Second Semester Geography; Reaching AR Points
Sixth, Seventh, Eighth Grade Math and Science Awards
Sixth Math — Jacob Brookshire; Emmaleigh Chittum; Mahayla Trevino
Sixth Science — Emmaleigh Chittum
Seventh Math — Darius Cheatham; Isabela Garza; Jakaila Roscoe Hurst; Aanyiah Lambert; Hannah Phillips; Daley Rice; Aidon Siqueiros
Seventh Science — Isabela Garza; Aanyiah Lambert; Hannah Phillips; Daley Rice; Aidon Siqueiros
Eighth Math — Zawzee Banks; Destiny Cheatham; Kali Johnson; Terayana Soap; Meranda Switch; Alivia Wapskineh
Eighth science — Destiny Cheatham; Kali Johnson; Terayana Soap; Coryne Venable; Alivia Wapskineh
Art Awards
First Grade — Makayla Jim; Leighton Medel; Rowan McMahan
Second Grade — Lanae Lena; Tristin Smith; Julian Tsotaddle
Third Grade — Chulve Roubidoux; Drayvon Medel; Vincil Banks
Fourth Grade — Mason Ataddlety; Amiya Wise; Hayven Huntington
Fifth Grade — Zoey Davis; Makiah Grayson; Pbena Haumpy
Sixth Grade — Aiyana Wise; Emmaleigh Chittum; Levi Corona
Seventh Grade — Rachel Jones; Chevis Sharp
Eighth Grade — Patience Vicks; Kali Johnson