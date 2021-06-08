EDUCATION

Pleasant Grove lists honor roll recipients

Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star

• Darius Cheatham — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Hannah Phillips — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• JaKaila Roscoe Hurst — Principal's Honor Roll

• Isabela Garza — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Alivia Grass — Principal's Honor Roll

• Kenan Tyner — Principal's Honor Roll

• Emmaleigh Chittum — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Kendra Chaney — Principal's Honor Roll

• Destiny Cheatham — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Kali Johnson — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Terayana Soap — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Samantha Long — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Jabari Hurd — Principal's Honor Roll

• Alivia Wapskineh — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Audra-Sue Ringgold — Principal's Honor Roll

• Alex Hooker — Principal's Honor Roll

• Jaiden Little — Principal's Honor Roll

• Karleigh Reynolds — Principal's Honor Roll

• Kyree Lambert — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Dajah Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll

• Taj Thorpe — Principal's Honor Roll

• Julian Davis — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Danielle Alexander — Principal's Honor Roll

• Zoey Davis — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Tristin Sherman — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Aaron Wolf — Principal's Honor Roll

• Nevaeh Wolf — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Conner Taylor — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Lacey Stephens — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Tonya Larney — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Conner Riley — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Jaelynn Crawford — Principal's Honor Roll

• Chulve Roubidoux — Principal's Honor Roll

• Serynatie Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Bella Manley — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Mackenzie Stephens — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Lanae Lena — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Kenzie Stevenson — Principal's Honor Roll

• Alaina Lynam — Principal's Honor Roll

• Blas Ramos — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Savanah Switch — Principal's Honor Roll

• Meranda Switch — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Alvin Switch — Principal's Honor Roll

• Elias Barraza — Principal's Honor Roll

• Janesia Taylor — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Shanlyn Howell — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Markel Wallace — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Aiyana Wise — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Zaylee Haumpy — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Daley Rice — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• MaryJane Jones — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Taj-Ah Haumpy — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Pbena Haumpy — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Amiya Wise — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Madeline Wascher-Hohe — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Christien Hill — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Brantly Deardorff — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Syniah Grayson — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Shane Hailey — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Olivia Tiger — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Cashis Heatley — Principal's Honor Roll

• Aspen Hailey — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Leighton Medel — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Rowan McMahan — Principal's Honor Roll

• Killian Primeaux — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Jaxon Fullbright — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Elijah Lambert — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Devi Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Addyzen Hyde — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Izabelle Ulm — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Ecohutke Roubidoux — Principal's Honor Roll

• Mi'ana Redwine — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Aidon Siqueiros — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Nathan Long — Principal's Honor Roll

• Austin Huddleston — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 4

• Khloey Neash — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Taziah Soap — Principal's Honor Roll

• James Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Khloe Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Tatam Washington — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Saraya Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Zayden Foreman — Principal's Honor Roll

• Hayven Huntington — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Eliana Shields — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Elias Shields — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Makiyah Grayson — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Ava Childers — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Khloe Wendt — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Maliyah Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Clarissa Lena — Principal's Honor Roll

• Ta'laysia Kennedy — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Vincil Banks — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3

• Drayvon Medel — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Misaac Roscoe Hurst — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Mason Ataddlety — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Eric Streater — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Athaya Haymond — Principal's Honor Roll

• Jacob Brookshire — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Kieyah Tanyan — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Aanyiah Lambert — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Hermione Tiger — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Kolten Osterhout — Principal's Honor Roll

• Gwendalyn Osterhout — Principal's Honor Roll

• Mahayla Trevino — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Eliana Banks — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Princess Squire — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll

• Devyn Patterson — Principal's Honor Roll x 2

• Tristan Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll

• Nathias Vicks — Principal's Honor Roll

• Kasius Venable — Superintendent's Honor Roll

• Coryne Venable — Principal's Honor Roll x 3

• Winter Peacore — Principal's Honor Roll x 2