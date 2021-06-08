Pleasant Grove lists honor roll recipients
• Darius Cheatham — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Hannah Phillips — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• JaKaila Roscoe Hurst — Principal's Honor Roll
• Isabela Garza — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Alivia Grass — Principal's Honor Roll
• Kenan Tyner — Principal's Honor Roll
• Emmaleigh Chittum — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Kendra Chaney — Principal's Honor Roll
• Destiny Cheatham — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Kali Johnson — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Terayana Soap — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Samantha Long — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Jabari Hurd — Principal's Honor Roll
• Alivia Wapskineh — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Audra-Sue Ringgold — Principal's Honor Roll
• Alex Hooker — Principal's Honor Roll
• Jaiden Little — Principal's Honor Roll
• Karleigh Reynolds — Principal's Honor Roll
• Kyree Lambert — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Dajah Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll
• Taj Thorpe — Principal's Honor Roll
• Julian Davis — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Danielle Alexander — Principal's Honor Roll
• Zoey Davis — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Tristin Sherman — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Aaron Wolf — Principal's Honor Roll
• Nevaeh Wolf — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Conner Taylor — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Lacey Stephens — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Tonya Larney — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Conner Riley — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Jaelynn Crawford — Principal's Honor Roll
• Chulve Roubidoux — Principal's Honor Roll
• Serynatie Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Bella Manley — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Mackenzie Stephens — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Lanae Lena — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Kenzie Stevenson — Principal's Honor Roll
• Alaina Lynam — Principal's Honor Roll
• Blas Ramos — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Savanah Switch — Principal's Honor Roll
• Meranda Switch — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Alvin Switch — Principal's Honor Roll
• Elias Barraza — Principal's Honor Roll
• Janesia Taylor — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Shanlyn Howell — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Markel Wallace — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Aiyana Wise — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Zaylee Haumpy — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Daley Rice — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• MaryJane Jones — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Taj-Ah Haumpy — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Pbena Haumpy — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Amiya Wise — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Madeline Wascher-Hohe — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Christien Hill — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Brantly Deardorff — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Syniah Grayson — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Shane Hailey — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Olivia Tiger — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Cashis Heatley — Principal's Honor Roll
• Aspen Hailey — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Leighton Medel — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Rowan McMahan — Principal's Honor Roll
• Killian Primeaux — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Jaxon Fullbright — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Elijah Lambert — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Devi Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Addyzen Hyde — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Izabelle Ulm — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Ecohutke Roubidoux — Principal's Honor Roll
• Mi'ana Redwine — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Aidon Siqueiros — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Nathan Long — Principal's Honor Roll
• Austin Huddleston — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 4
• Khloey Neash — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Taziah Soap — Principal's Honor Roll
• James Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Khloe Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Tatam Washington — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Saraya Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Zayden Foreman — Principal's Honor Roll
• Hayven Huntington — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Eliana Shields — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Elias Shields — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Makiyah Grayson — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Ava Childers — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Khloe Wendt — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Maliyah Johnson — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Clarissa Lena — Principal's Honor Roll
• Ta'laysia Kennedy — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Vincil Banks — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 3
• Drayvon Medel — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Misaac Roscoe Hurst — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Mason Ataddlety — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Eric Streater — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Athaya Haymond — Principal's Honor Roll
• Jacob Brookshire — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Kieyah Tanyan — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Aanyiah Lambert — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Hermione Tiger — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Kolten Osterhout — Principal's Honor Roll
• Gwendalyn Osterhout — Principal's Honor Roll
• Mahayla Trevino — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Eliana Banks — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Princess Squire — Superintendent's Honor Roll; Principal's Honor Roll
• Devyn Patterson — Principal's Honor Roll x 2
• Tristan Smith — Superintendent's Honor Roll x 2; Principal's Honor Roll
• Nathias Vicks — Principal's Honor Roll
• Kasius Venable — Superintendent's Honor Roll
• Coryne Venable — Principal's Honor Roll x 3
• Winter Peacore — Principal's Honor Roll x 2