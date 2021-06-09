SSC to launch 3 fully online degree programs this fall

Seminole State College

Seminole State College will offer three fully online degree programs beginning in August. Prospective students now have the option to complete all their coursework online in the following associate degree programs: Business, criminal justice and liberal studies. Enrollment is now open for these online programs.

The three online degree programs were created through funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) of 2021. The funds also allowed the formation of the SSC Online Degree Office, which will be dedicated to helping online students from application to graduation. Students will contact this office to learn more about online offerings, to apply to the program, to enroll, and to complete financial aid paperwork.

The online degree office is operating under the direction of Melanie Rinehart, director of distance education. Rinehart has worked at SSC since 2015 and previously served as the director of financial assistance.

“I have always had a passion for serving students, and it is more exciting than ever to be able to find new ways and new students to help along their educational journey,” Rinehart said.

Online degree program courses can be taken at an accelerated pace. If students want to take an accelerated path, they can finish their degrees in 18 months. A student may also choose to take a slower pace to accommodate for jobs and family life. All online degrees are transferrable to any state university or college.

For more information, prospective students may visit www.sscok.edu/ODO/online, contact online@sscok.edu or call 405-382-9577.