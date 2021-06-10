SSC student-athletes receive Academic All-American Honors

SSC

Forty student-athletes and six athletic teams at Seminole State College have been recognized for their outstanding academic achievements this year by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The NJCAA All-American Student Athlete Awards are divided into the three groups based on grade point average – First Team requires a 4.0 GPA, Second Team requires a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99, and Third Team requires a GPA between 3.60 and 3.79.

SSC student-athletes recognized as First Team are: Michael Adair, baseball; Sophie Augustine, soccer; Isaac Bloomer, baseball; Barrett Daniel, baseball; Elizabeth Denney, softball; Emily Dobbins, soccer; Juni Ejere, soccer; Seth Hopkins, baseball; Matthew Kaiser, baseball; Landry Kyle, baseball; Brianne Lee, women’s golf; Bobbi Leitha, softball; Kaitlyn Matlock, volleyball; Trevor Martin, baseball; Tiffany Maxey, volleyball; Macie Noland, volleyball; Carson Pierce, baseball; Brock Rodden, baseball; Brett Russell, baseball; Zachary Shelton, baseball; and Natalie Waxenfelter, volleyball.

Student-athletes recognized as Second Team are: Lariah Allen, volleyball; Laney Anderson, softball; Ashlynn Bruce, softball; Garrett Casey, baseball; Gabriella Cotarelo, volleyball; Gage Fuller, baseball; Maile Glaser, women’s golf; Brandon Gomez, baseball; Sunny Middleton, volleyball; Grant Murphy, men’s golf; and Gracie Summers, women’s golf.

Student-athletes recognized as Third Team are: Evy Aud, softball; Sarah Jones, volleyball; Isabell Lopez, soccer; Manning McAtee, baseball; Jayla McIntosh, women’s basketball; Maebree Robertson, softball; Trinity Shaw, volleyball; and Ty Van Meter, baseball.

The NJCAA has also recognized six SSC athletic teams for ending their seasons with a 3.0 GPA or above. Women’s golf held a 3.65 GPA, volleyball held an overall team GPA of 3.56, the baseball team held a 3.24 GPA, softball achieved a 3.16 GPA, soccer held a 3.14 GPA, and men’s golf reached a 3.11 GPA.