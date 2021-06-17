Dean attends Boys State

Special to the News-Star

Carson Dean, a junior from Seminole High School, recently attended the 2021 session of Oklahoma Boys State.

Sponsored by the American Legion of Oklahoma, Boys State is an intense week of non-partisan leadership, government, and patriotism training held on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami.

While in attendance, Dean was a citizen of Kuntze City and a member of the Boomer Party. He was elected as the public defender for his county.

Dean was sponsored by the Seminole American Legion, Post 204 and is the son of David and Erica Dean.