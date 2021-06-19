Education briefs: Local students named to dean's lists

The Shawnee News-Star

McLoud native named to the dean's list at Mississippi College

CLINTON, Miss. — Alexandria Walker of McLoud was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Mississippi College

The Mississippi College Office of Academic Affairs releases the dean's list after the close of fall and spring semesters each academic year. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 4,700 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries.

***

Area students named to Missouri State University's spring 2021 dean's list

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

Caeden Palmer of Shawnee and Madison Young of Luther were both named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria includes enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the spring 2021 dean's list.