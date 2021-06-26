SSC president honored in Power 2021 Education List

SSC

Seminole State College President Lana Reynolds was recently honored for her leadership in the “Power 2021 Education” special publication curated by The Journal Record, a daily business and legal newspaper based out of Oklahoma City. Reynolds was recognized alongside 25 other educational leaders from common and higher education, career technology, public, and private institutions.

In its introduction to the “Power 2021 Education,” The Journal Record stated, “Our top educators have committed themselves to enlightening present and future generations by striving to be the very best that they can be in their industry.”

The publication also noted the strain the COVID-19 pandemic placed on educational institutions and leaders over the course of the last year.

“In the past year, the pandemic has challenged education in ways that no one could have foreseen or imagined. It took innovation, perseverance, quick thinking, creativity, girt and passion from our teachers and education professionals to provide for students during such challenging times,” The Journal Record wrote.

Reynolds, SSC’s first female president, has spent more than 30 years working in education. She has served as the college’s president since 2017.

She is a past president of the Seminole Chamber of Commerce and the Seminole Rotary Club. She also has served as chair of the Oklahoma State Regents Communicators Council and is a past president of the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association. She was a founding board member of the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum and served as president of the museum’s governing board. She is currently chair of the Seminole Tourism Council.

Reynolds is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma – Class XVII. She recently concluded her term as chair of Leadership Oklahoma’s statewide board of directors.

She is a member of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Council of Presidents and serves as chair of that group’s Economic and Community Development Committee. She is chair-elect of the Council of Two-Year College Presidents.

In 1991, Reynolds was selected as Seminole’s “Citizen of the Year,” and, in 2008, the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association named her “Communicator of the Year.” She was also named as one of The Journal Record’s “50 Women Making a Difference” in the state in 2000, 2012 and 2013—bringing her into the “Circle of Excellence” for her three-time selection.

In November 2017, she received a Distinguished Alumni Award from Oklahoma Christian University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English. She also holds a Master of Arts in Journalism from the University of Oklahoma.