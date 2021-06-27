OBU announces hiring of two professors

OBU

Two new professors have joined the faculty at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.

Dr. Jonathan Ashbach was hired as assistant professor of political science. Ashbach comes to OBU from Baylor University, officially joining the faculty in July ahead of the fall 2021 semester.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in politics and economics from Humboldt State University, a Master of Arts in Christian apologetics from Biola University, a Master of Arts in politics from Hillsdale College, and a Ph.D. in politics also from Hillsdale. He most recently taught at Baylor University before coming to OBU, teaching both American national government and American Constitutional development.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody looks forward to Ashbach joining the faculty and is grateful for the knowledge and expertise he brings.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ashbach to Bison Hill,” she said. “He brings great energy and enthusiasm to the role, coupled with his desire to integrate faith with political thought. We know his scholarly work and teaching experience at Baylor and Hillsdale College will add to the political science department at OBU.”

In addition, OBU announces the hiring of Dr. Mark Franklin as assistant professor of music, piano. Franklin comes to OBU from Florida State University, officially joining the faculty in July ahead of the fall 2021 semester.

He earned a Bachelor of Music in piano performance from Wheaton College Conservatory of Music. He then earned a Master of Music and Doctor of Music, both in piano performance, from Florida State University, where he taught piano as a graduate teaching assistant. His doctoral work included specialized studies in music theory pedagogy.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody is excited for Franklin to join the music faculty and for the skills, knowledge and experience he brings to the position.

“Dr. Franklin has pursued excellence in piano performance from his undergraduate career at Wheaton College Conservatory of Music through the terminal degree at Florida State University,” OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody said. “He is passionate about promoting music and the arts to cultivate the next generation of musicians and listeners. We are confident Dr. Franklin will complement our excellent team of faculty in the Warren M. Angell School of Visual and Performing Arts at OBU.”

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.