Shawnee area students attend SWOSU middle school band camp

The Shawnee News-Star

Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s annual Middle School Band Camp attracted nearly 300 students, including several fro the Shawnee and Pottawatomie County area.

The camp for students who have completed grades five through seven was held June 27-30 on the Weatherford campus.

SWOSU’s annual Band Camp for 7th-12th grade students is coming up July 11-16 with approximately 450 students planning to attend.

Among those attending the Middle School Band Camp were Jonas Branch, Dale; Easton Howe, Dale; and Jaxson Wood, Bethel; Patience Stell, Bethel; Stohri Rhynalds, Bethel; Zoe Little, Bethel; Quentin Wilson, Dale; Nicholas Tucker, Bethel; Piper Mullendore, Bethel; and Ezra Purin, Bethel.