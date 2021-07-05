CTSA taking enrollment applications for head start, early head start

Central Tribes Shawnee Area, Inc. is currently enrolling for early head start (birth to age 3) and head start (ages 3 to 5) programs..

“At CTSA, our goal is to meet the individual needs of ALL of our children – especially those with disabilities,” information from CTSA reads.

• CTSA Head Start's Little Feet Big Steps is currently enrolling for the 2021-22 school year for early head start and head start. Little Feet Big Steps is located at 806 E. Grant in Shawnee, and the number is 405-878-5820.

• CTSA's Early Bird Head Start is currently accepting applications for head start students. Early Bird Head Start is located at 111 W. Vine in Cushing, and the number is 918-225-1029.

• CTSA's Yellow Earth Learning Center is also enrolling early head start and head start students for the 2021-22 school year. Yellow Earth Learning Center is located at 920884 S. Highway 99 in Stroud, and the number is 918-968-9445.

For enrollment questions about any of these places, contact madisonw@ctsaheadstart.org or 405-275-4870, extension 105.