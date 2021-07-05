Shawnee student attends SAGE STEAM Camp

SWOSU

Around 75 campers from across Oklahoma, including a local student from Shawnee, recently graduated from the SAGE STEAM Camp held at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.

The Southwest Alliance for Girls’ Enrichment (SAGE) in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts/Humanities, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp was a week-long, residential summer camp hosted on SWOSU’s campus for girls who are entering the eighth and ninth grades this fall. Campers were chosen after being nominated by their teachers and undergoing a phone interview, which evaluated STEAM interest and the need for this opportunity.

Among those attending was Aiyanna Dehaven of Shawnee.