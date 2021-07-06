Shawnee superintendent announces plan to run for state post

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools announced Tuesday she plans to seek the Republican nomination for Oklahoma state superintendent in 2022.

April Grace is a longtime educator who has been superintendent in Shawnee since 2016. In a press release announcing her candidacy, Grace said she already has raised more than $100,000.

Current Republican Superintendent Joy Hofmeister can’t run for the seat again because of term limits.

Also running for the seat is Republican John Cox, the superintendent of Peggs Public Schools in northeast Oklahoma. Cox ran previously as a Democrat against Hofmeister in 2014 and 2018, but has since switched his registration to Republican.

