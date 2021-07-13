Xu Joins OBU faculty as assistant professor of finance

OBU

Oklahoma Baptist University announces the hiring of Dr. Liying Xu as the Albert J. Geiger Chair of Business and assistant professor of finance. Xu comes to OBU from Oklahoma State University, officially joining the faculty in July ahead of the fall 2021 semester.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, and a Master of Science in petroleum processing engineering from SINOPEC Research Institute of Petroleum Processing in Beijing. She later completed a Master of Arts in energy and mineral resources - economics and management from the University of Texas at Austin. She then earned a Ph.D. in energy economics and finance, petroleum and geosystems engineering, also from the University of Texas.

Before coming to OBU, she taught as a visiting and adjunct assistant professor in the finance department of the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University, teaching in both Stillwater and Tulsa. She also served as a visiting professor at Zhejiang University. She previously taught as an instructor and faculty member at the McDougal School of Petroleum Engineering at the University of Tulsa. She likewise has experience outside the classroom in risk management, energy sustainability, international finance and research.

More:OBU announces 2021-22 basketball season ticket plans

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody is grateful to welcome Dr. Xu to the faculty and is excited about the unique knowledge and experience she brings to the classroom.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Xu as she joins the faculty in the Paul Dickinson School of Business at OBU,” she said. “Dr. Xu brings with her an incredible wealth of training and education in the areas of finance, economics and petroleum engineering. When asked about why she was interested in leaving her teaching post at Oklahoma State to join the OBU faculty, Dr. Xu shared her deep, abiding faith in Jesus Christ along with her commitment and passion to be able to integrate faith with all areas of knowledge and in relationship with her students. We believe she will be an incredible asset to our community and we look forward to her joining us this fall.”

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.