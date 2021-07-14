Shawnee FFA members attend leadership camp

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee FFA chapter was represented at the 48th annual Oklahoma FFA Alumni Leadership Camp at the Tulakogee Conference Center on Fort Gibson Lake near Wagoner.

More than 1,600 FFA members from over 300 Oklahoma FFA chapters registered to attend one of four sessions from June 27 to July 10. Those attending from Shawnee were Macy Nelson, Zachary Rawlins and Cherokee Roberts.

The 2021 camp engaged FFA members in fun-filled, action-packed activities focused on personal, team and service leadership.

The leadership camp was presented by the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association with corporate financial sponsorship provided by Sonic – America’s Drive-In, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, P&K Equipment, Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Trusted Choice Insurance Agents.

The FFA and FFA Alumni are an integral part of the agricultural education division within the Oklahoma CareerTech System. The primary aim of the Oklahoma FFA Alumni Association is to provide a strong, efficient statewide organization to promote, serve and support agricultural education and the FFA. For more information visit www.okffa.org.