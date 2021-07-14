SSC Media Team earns recognition

SSC

The Seminole State College Media Relations Department received special recognition during the Oklahoma College Public Relations Association’s annual awards banquet on Sunday, July 11.

The team brought home an Excellence Award for the featurette “How Adversity Inspired One SSC Student to Pursue a Career in Nursing” and two Grand Awards – one highlighting the SSC Food Pantry in a seasonal video and another for best headline entitled “The First Semester, The last Semester, and the 20 Years in Between.”

The OCPRA conference, which brings together higher education representatives from across the state, presented awards in categories ranging from feature writing to web design.