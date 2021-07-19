SSC Higher Reconnect Week set through July 22

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College is hosting Reach Higher Reconnect Week July 19-July 22 on campus. The event features giveaways, extended enrollment hours and informational tables set up to help prospective students with the admissions process. The event is geared toward working adults and non-traditional students, but all students are welcome to participate.

Each day informational tables will be set up in the lobby of the Ben and Bonnie Walkingstick Student Services Center. Students will also be able to enter an SSC goodie basket raffle and there will be giveaways of SSC items each day.

The goodie basket winner will be drawn at the end of the day on July 22 and announced on the SSC Admissions and Recruitment Facebook page.

For questions regarding the event or enrollment for the fall semester, prospective students may reach out to the admissions team by phone at 405-382-9230 or by email at admissions@sscok.edu