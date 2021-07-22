SSC event helps students reconnect with goals

The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole State College's Reach Higher Reconnect Week features giveaways, extended enrollment hours and an informational table to assist students with the enrollment process. Reconnect Week concludes on July 22. On the final day, SSC will be giving away branded flags to students who visit the admissions office, located in the Ben and Bonnie Walkingstick Student Services Center.

For questions regarding the event or enrollment for the fall semester, prospective students may reach out to the admissions team by phone at 405-382-9230 or by email at admissions@sscok.edu.