Area high school students complete SSC GEAR UP Camp

SSC

The Seminole State College GEAR UP grant program recently completed its third summer camp for 2021. Learning sessions and activities centered around the theme of forensic science. Local high school students worked together to collect data, present the facts and draw conclusions based on law enforcement procedures and science.

SSC employees also provided an overview of the criminal justice and medical lab technology degree programs offered at the College. More than 75 students participated in the residential summer camp on campus. Over the course of classroom sessions, students learned about blood alcohol testing, analyzed gunshot residue and reviewed water and sediment samples for environmental quality.

The students also participated in a field trip to the Museum of Osteology in Del City to study human skulls and determine how people died from examining trauma. The students participated in activities that were correlated to the ACT college readiness standards in the subject of science within the 20-23 score ranges, an objective the GEAR UP grant to help high school students be better prepared for college. Students also visited Rose State College, Northeastern State University and Rogers State University, where they learned about Cyber security, E-sports and computer science degrees.