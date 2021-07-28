Hogan joins OBU faculty as assistant professor of exercise science, sports and recreation

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University announced the hiring of Dr. Jeff Hogan as assistant professor of exercise science, sports and recreation. Hogan comes to OBU with more than 15 years of experience in physical therapy and with experience as a mentor and instructor to physical therapists, physical therapy assistants and students in academic, professional and clinical areas. He joined the faculty at the beginning of July ahead of the fall 2021 semester.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in health and sport science with a minor in Spanish language at the University of Oklahoma. He then earned a Master of Science in physical therapy at Texas Woman’s University. He later became certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties before earning a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Evidence in Motion.

Before coming to OBU, he worked as a founding member, team instructor and clinic director for Physical Therapy Central. In that capacity, he worked as a physical therapist, treating a patient population of all ages in the areas of sports injuries and orthopedic conditions. He is a longtime member of both the American Physical Therapy Association and the Oklahoma Physical Therapy Association.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody is excited for Dr. Hogan to join the faculty and for students to benefit from his many years of experience in the field.

“We are excited that Dr. Hogan is joining the Division of Exercise Science, Sports and Recreation faculty at OBU. He brings a wealth of clinical and teaching experience from his work as a successful physical therapist and clinic director. Dr. Hogan brings a passion for leadership development to the university, and we look forward to adding his expertise and desire to mentor students to the world-class faculty at OBU.”