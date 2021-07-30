SSC hires new vice president for fiscal affairs

SSC

Seminole State College recently named Kristie Newby to the position of vice president for fiscal affairs. The college’s board of regents approved the hire of Newby at their meeting on July 15.

Newby received her Bachelor of Science in Economics from Oklahoma State University and her Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas. From March of 2015 to July of 2021, Newby served as the manager of administrative/business operations at OSU, where she oversaw all business operations of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology and performed internal audits. She held the position of senior auditor for the OSU/A&M Board of Regents from August of 2007 to March of 2015. In that role, she developed and implemented audit programs for OSU and its subsidiaries – Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Langston University and Connors State College. She is also a Certified Fraud Examiner, a credential that required Newby to meet the Association of Certified Fraud Examiner’s character, experience and education requirements, as well as passing a rigorous exam.

“Ms. Newby has an incredible background in finance – and specifically in higher education finance. She is very knowledgeable and personable. I believe she will be a great addition to our administrative team and will be very supportive of our institutional mission and the culture of helping students be successful,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

Over the course of her career, Newby has gained 23 years of administrative oversight and division management experience, as well as 29 years of professional accounting and auditing experience.

She has also been active in community and industry organizations. She has served as a member of the Perkins Economic Development Authority, a member of the OSU Diversity Advisory Board, and chaired the OSU CEAT United Way.

“My goal is to use my knowledge and experience to help provide a stable, sound fiscal environment that enables administrators, faculty, staff and students to fully focus on academic excellence in today’s challenging economic times,” Newby said.

Newby and her husband of 29 years, Lynndell, currently reside in Perkins. Her husband holds a master’s degree in agriculture from OSU and is a registered livestock auctioneer. She will begin her full-time employment with the college on Aug. 9.