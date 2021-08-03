English joins OBU faculty as visiting assistant professor

Oklahoma Baptist University announces the hiring of Dr. Edward English to the faculty as visiting assistant professor of English. He comes to Bison Hill from the University of Louisville.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in English literature, non-profit studies at the University of Oklahoma. He then earned a Master of Arts in English composition and rhetoric, also from OU. He earned a Ph.D. in rhetoric and composition with a secondary literature specialty in Native American and indigenous literature from the University of Louisville.

While at Louisville, he served as assistant director of the Writing Center at the university. He likewise taught many courses, including various levels of college writing, business writing, and writing center theory and practice. He previously taught in the Intensive English Development Summer Program through both Ohio State University and Huazhong Agricultural University in China. He also taught for the Universidad Del Norte of Colombia for three years, teaching courses such as business English, intermediate English, English intercultural communications and advanced English. He taught multiple courses at OU during his master’s degree work, including English composition; technology, society, and social communications revolution; and Ernest Hemingway and the novel.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody looks forward to the impact Dr. English will make on his students.

“Dr. Edward English joins the OBU faculty after recently completing his doctorate in rhetoric and composition at the University of Louisville. Not only is Dr. English a talented teacher but also a published young scholar. His dissertation integrated the Christian faith by looking at the practical application of hospitality and writing studies. We are thrilled for him to join our English faculty this year.”

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.