Students build tiny house for person in need during SSC Camp

Seminole State College hosted two Summer Academies for Mathematics, Science and Multidisciplinary Studies funded by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education from July 18 to July 23.

In the Engineering and Construction Management camp, 15 students built a “Tiny House.”

Tiny Houses are part of an architectural and social movement that advocates for downsizing living spaces. Commonly, the dwelling units have a maximum of 400 square feet of floor area, excluding lofts. The smaller living spaces are often more eco-friendly than traditional homes.

The project was completed through a partnership with Gordon Cooper Technology Center and several private businesses. Gordon Cooper staff oversaw the construction of the tiny house, guiding students through the build. GCTC provided tools and equipment for use during the project. OG&E provided a trailer to haul the building to a person in need. Home Depot donated building materials. Central Sheet Metal provided some instruction and the metal roofing materials.

The Peek into Engineering camp had 35 students building Underwater Remote Operated Vehicles.

Both camps had guest speakers, including Physicist Dr. Karen Williams, East Central University; Electrical Engineer Bill Browning, OG&E, Recruitment Specialist Britney Honsinger, SSC, Engineer David Hendricks, Circuit Engineering District 4; Health Sciences Division Chair Dr. Noble Jobe, SSC; and Regents Professor of Architecture Moh'd Bilbeisi, Oklahoma State University. Both camps took a tour of the OSU campus focused on the College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology.

The camps were conducted under the supervision of SSC Associate Professor of Mathematics/Science/Engineering Jarrod Tollet.

Student applicants were selected from across the state of Oklahoma ranging from 9th to 12th grade for the Peek into Engineering camp and 11th and 12th grade for the Engineering and Construction Management camp.