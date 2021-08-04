Keehn joins OBU faculty as Assistant Professor of Natural Science

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University announced the hiring of Annie Keehn to the faculty as assistant professor of natural science. She comes to Bison Hill from Bethel Public Schools, where she served as a high school and middle school assistant principal after several years of experience teaching middle school and high school science.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary science education from OBU, graduating summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA. She then earned a Master of Education in educational leadership from East Central University, also graduating summa cum laude with a 4.0 GPA.

She most recently served as the Bethel High School assistant principal from 2017 to 2021. She likewise served as the Bethel Middle School assistant principal from 2017 to 2019. She also served as director of alternative education for the Bethel/Dale alternative night school from 2016 to 2021. Before her time in school administration, she taught science for four years at Bethel High School and for three years at Tecumseh Middle School.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody anticipates the positive impact Keehn will make on her students on Bison Hill.

“Annie Keehn is an excellent addition to our science education program at OBU. After completing her undergraduate degree in science education at OBU, Professor Keehn successfully taught middle and high school science as a certified teacher in Oklahoma. She has also served as a school administrator for the past five years. In telling about her life growing up, Professor Keehn shared that her initial love of science came from living in a remote region of the Amazon rainforest where her family served as missionaries. We believe she will be an asset to our natural science students as well as our science education majors at OBU.”

