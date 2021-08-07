Cooper joins OBU faculty as Assistant Professor of Nursing

OBU

Oklahoma Baptist University announced the hiring of Harriet Cooper to the faculty as assistant professor of nursing. She comes to Bison Hill with 15 years of experience in nursing and public health.

She earned an Associate of Science from Oklahoma City Community College before completing a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City. She later earned a Master of Science in Nursing from OBU.

She began her nursing career working as a neonatal intensive care nurse and Registered Nurse at Integris Baptist Hospital. During a portion of that time she also contracted as a neonatal intensive care nurse and Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City. She later served as a pediatric home health nurse with Personal Nursing Care before working as a clinical education specialist with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. She then worked as the administrative program manager for quality initiatives and review for the Medical Facilities Service with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OBU Provost Dr. Susan DeWoody looks forward to Cooper joining the nursing faculty and to the impact she will make on OBU nursing students.

“Professor Cooper is an exciting addition to our stellar nursing faculty at OBU. Her background in public health in Oklahoma healthcare will bring a valuable perspective to clinical and classroom instruction. She is an OBU alumna, earning her master’s degree in nursing education at OBU and her BSN from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.”

