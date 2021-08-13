SSC Talent Search Program awarded $3.3 million in federal grants

SSC

The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded the Seminole State College Talent Search Program two grants totaling approximately $3,329,000.

Talent Search – West will receive $277,375 annually for the next five years, beginning Sept. 1, 2021. Talent Search – West serves 500 students across six schools in Seminole and Pottawatomie Counties: Earlsboro, Macomb, Maud, McLoud, Shawnee and Tecumseh. Lauren Buie and Tina Savage are the Talent Search advisors for the region.

Talent Search – Central will receive $388,326 for five years, beginning Sep. 1, 2022. Talent Search – Central serves 700 students across 10 schools in Seminole and Okfuskee Counties: Bowlegs, Butner, Justice, New Lima, Paden, Sasakwa, Seminole, Strother, Varnum and Wewoka. Talent Search advisors for the region are Damaris Haney, Angela Harjo and Christy Abbott.

The grant application process was spearheaded by Talent Search Director Mary Ann Hill.

The Talent Search Program identifies qualified high school and middle school students with potential for education at the postsecondary level and encourages them to complete high school and pursue higher education. The SSC programs provide monthly workshops, tutoring, camps, campus tours, and assistance in applying for college and financial aid.

Talent Search is part of what is known as TRIO, educational programs funded by the U.S. Department of Education. These programs were started to provide educational opportunity to all Americans regardless of race, ethnic background or economic circumstance. The programs are funded under Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965. Seminole State College’s FOCUS/Educational Talent Search Program serves students from the 6th through the 12th grades.

“These grants provide valuable services to our students across our service area – many times giving them the support they need to attend and complete college. We are very appreciative of our Congressional delegation, particularly Senator James Lankford and Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, for working with the U.S. Department of Education to bring these dollars home to Oklahoma,” President Lana Reynolds said.