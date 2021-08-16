Community invited to celebrate OBU’s incoming class during 'The Walk' Aug. 18

OBU

Members of the community are invited to celebrate the incoming class of OBU students during “The Walk” on the University's Shawnee campus Wednesday evening, Aug. 18. The event takes place on the South Lawn of Raley Chapel at 7:30 p.m.

Those attending are encouraged to arrive by 7:15 p.m. and gather in the grassy areas along the edges of the pavement south of the chapel. New students, wearing their traditional Green and Gold OBU beanies, will mass in the Oval and then take The Walk to the south steps of Raley Chapel, where upperclassmen, employees, alumni and friends will welcome them into the OBU family.

The Walk is the culmination of Welcome Week and mimics the walk they will later take when they graduate from OBU.

