SSC celebrates 90th anniversary as semester begins

SSC

Seminole State College started its 90th year of serving students as the fall semester began Aug. 16.

The college kicked off the celebration at its in-service training events on Aug. 11 for all full-time employees and Aug 12 for full-time faculty. The in-service program on Aug. 11 launched with photos spanning the entirety of the institution’s history set to music from the 1930s, the decade SSC — then Seminole Junior College — was established.

In her opening remarks, President Lana Reynolds talked about the history and the many changes the campus has seen over the years. Employees received commemorative t-shirts, branded canvas bags and folders, as well as a copy of the 2020-2021 annual report, featuring a colorization of the original concept art for Tanner Hall, the first building constructed on campus, on its cover. The annual report can be viewed at http://www.sscok.edu/21annualreport.pdf. Several gift cards and items were given away throughout the program. The prizes were donated by local businesses.

The in-service program continued with presentations from SSC COVID Officer Dr. Deanna Miles, Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Linda Goeller, Director of Distance Education Melanie Rinehart, Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Bill Knowles, SSC Police Chief Shane Marshall, Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Kristie Newby, Director of Physical Plant and Campus Safety Ed Lemmings, Director of Human Resources Holly Wilson-Byrd and Director of Information Technology Marc Hunter.

The event’s guest speaker was Dr. Jason Kirksey, vice president for institutional diversity and chief diversity officer at Oklahoma State University.

As the semester begins next week, the college will hold a number of Welcome Week activities, including free movie nights, caricature drawings, snow cones and a station where students can create their own street signs.

While courses begin on Aug. 16, enrollment remains open until Aug. 20 for 16-week courses. Additional shorter-term courses will be announced and made available throughout the semester. For more information on enrollment at SSC, contact the college’s admissions office at 405-382-9230, admissions@sscok.edu.