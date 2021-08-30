Q&A: SSC presidents discuss success, challenges of their tenures

SSC

Note: This Q&A with former Presidents Dr. Jim Cook, Dr. James Utterback and current President Lana Reynolds is part of Seminole State College’s ongoing 90th anniversary coverage.

Dr. Jim Cook, SJC/SSC President, 1987-1996

1. What do you consider one of your biggest accomplishments of your presidency?

Encouraging and funding the development of computer-assisted instruction for the campus. Overall, I made out a list of 14 things that I wanted to accomplish when I became president and it took seven years to get them done.

2. Describe a challenge you faced during your presidency?

I had two huge problems to address, one was overcoming a zero balance in our financial reserves and getting nine of eleven campus buildings structurally sound again. The latter meant working with lawyers, architects, and structural engineers for an extended time.

3. What memories do you have of working with the community?

Oh, there are so many community activities with which I became involved. Of course, working with the Chamber of Commerce hand in glove was a great memory as was working as a Scout leader, little league baseball and soccer coach, helping to start the Seminole County Special Olympics Committee, and being the first co-chair of Leadership Seminole are examples of activities that I enjoyed.

4. How do you think higher education has changed since your years leading SJC/SSC?

Funding from the state has steadily decreased forcing many tuition increases.

5. What significant changes occurred to the physical campus during your years as president?

The structural renovation of nine campus buildings and, thanks to a state bond issue, the expansion of the science wing to include a new lab for MLT students.

6. What was (is) your dream for Seminole State College?

To be recognized both in-state and nationally as one of the premier rural two-year colleges in America as judged by student success and efficient use of resources.

Dr. James Utterback, SSC President, 1997-2017

1. What do you consider one of your biggest accomplishments of your presidency?

We set record enrollments while simultaneously expanding opportunities for women, people of color and other under-represented groups. That expansion of equity, diversity and inclusion was a significant milestone that included both new opportunities for students as well as the first appointments of members of under-represented groups to key administrative positions. That two-decade focus set the stage for the board to appoint the first female president of SSC.

2. Describe a challenge you faced during your presidency.

SSC faced dramatic declines in state funding for many years. To adequately fund vital programs, a state supported organization cannot continually do “more with less.” Facing no end to cuts, SSC eventually had to make hard decisions to do “less with less.” Those times created stress throughout the institution.

3. What memories do you have of working with the community?

SSC was a partner in every aspect of the community of Seminole. The college also positively impacted every community and school district in its five-county service area. We expanded from three federal programs assisting communities to nine such programs which literally reached every corner of the service area. Highlighting our local partnerships were the addition of a Rural Business and Resources Center to help surrounding communities, as well as our relationships with the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum, the Seminole Chamber of Commerce, and the local civic organizations.

4. How do you think higher education has changed since your years leading SJC/SSC?

There has been the development of more of a focus on a business model of higher education. The unique need for and role of the community college has been neglected or forgotten.

5. What significant changes occurred to the physical campus during your years as president?

In the two decades from 1997-2017, we were able to: create a modern residence hall system; more than double the physical size of the campus from 39 to 86 acres; remodel labs and classrooms; increase technology across campus including wireless access; modernize classroom space for nursing; create a ballroom for community functions; add administrative facilities and build a first-class softball complex.

6. What was (is) your dream for Seminole State College?

SSC fulfills an important mission in educating students to help shape the future of this world. This college is a model of compassion and quality for rural community colleges to emulate. My dream is for it to continue this tradition of community college excellence.

Lana Reynolds, SSC President, 2017-Present

1. What do you consider one of your biggest accomplishments of your presidency?

I hope my presidency reflects my love of this institution, its employees and its students. We exist to educate. While credit goes to many, many people - successfully completing our 10-year accreditation process by the Higher Learning Commission in the spring of 2020 has to be the most important accomplishment of my tenure.

2. Describe a challenge you faced during your presidency?

Dealing with the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a constant challenge for the past 18 months. Concerns over student and employee safety and well-being, the temporary transition to all-virtual learning, limitations on campus activities and athletic competitions, a dramatic decrease in enrollment, and difficulty in recruiting and retaining employees were all negatively influenced by the pandemic.

3. What memories do you have of working with the community?

This community is, and always has been, my home. Working at the college for over 30 years has expanded “my home” to surrounding towns and really the state. I have loved being part of the leadership teams of the Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club and the Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum, as well as participating in organizations across Oklahoma working to improve the quality of life and educational opportunities for our citizens. It has been rewarding to work with people from diverse backgrounds and occupations who are all focused on doing something positive for others.

4. How do you think higher education has changed since your years leading SJC/SSC?

Out of necessity due to funding issues, higher education has become more of a business than a service organization. While we remain dedicated to helping students improve their lives through education, our ability to operate is dictated by the dollars we receive and raise. It is a constant battle to try to maintain quality on a limited budget.

5. What significant changes occurred to the physical campus during your years as president?

Due to a decade of decreased state funding, we have had some major long-time deferred maintenance issues to address. The State Legislature has reinstated, and even increased, special funding through Section 13 funds to allow us to replace aging heat and air units, repair building interiors and resurface parking lots. Thanks to the SSC Educational Foundation, we will be opening the new Brian Crawford Memorial Sports Complex this year. This facility will enhance opportunities for our students, as well as have a huge economic impact on this region.

6. What was (is) your dream for Seminole State College?

I want to see Seminole State College’s enrollment grow – even surpassing the lofty goals of 20 years ago. I think enrollment growth is important to maintain the viability of our institution and to protect our desire for local governance. I also want to see more students have the opportunity to change their lives by walking on to this campus. Their stories are what fulfill our dreams.