Tradition continues: Hundreds of OBU students 'Serve Shawnee'

OBU

Several hundred OBU students, including freshmen, transfers and upperclassmen, as well as faculty and staff, spent Monday morning, Aug. 16, serving the Shawnee community. The volunteers served at locations all around the community for OBU’s annual Serve Shawnee event, held the Monday before the fall semester begins.

The students served at more than a dozen locations around the community, including the Salvation Army, Rose Garden Park, Mabee-Gerrer Museum, Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, Will Rogers Elementary School, Santa Fe Depot Museum, Legacy Parenting Center, Cargo Ranch and Project Safe.

Serve Shawnee started around 20 years ago as a way to give back to the Shawnee community and to teach OBU students the importance of local service. Each August, students venture into the community on a Monday morning to locations in and near Shawnee. Upperclassmen and staff lead the groups as they work on various projects including landscaping, painting, cleaning and more.

Serve Shawnee is part of Welcome Week, an annual tradition on Bison Hill where new students learn about OBU traditions, build lasting friendships and participate in fun activities together before classes begin.