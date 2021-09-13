Seminole County honors first responders with Patriot's Day dinner

First responders, and their guests, representing 26 emergency response departments across Seminole County were honored Saturday evening at a “Patriot’s Day Dinner” sponsored by community leaders and businesses. The event included a special visit and comments by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

The event was the brainchild of local businessman Sam Adkisson, owner of Oklahoma Custom Coating, who said he wanted to do something for these individuals who put their lives on the line daily to protect and serve area citizens.

Adkisson drafted the help of two local retired Oklahoma Highway Patrolmen – Roy Sisco and Jim Hardin – and asked the Seminole Chamber of Commerce and Seminole State College to help organize the event.

It was decided that the 20th anniversary date of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93 which crashed in suburban Pennsylvania, would be an appropriate time to recognize local first responders. The annual anniversary is observed as “Patriot’s Day” and serves as a remembrance of the lives lost on that September morning.

Businesses and individuals throughout the County donated funds to pay for the meal. Funds were also used to provide cases of bottled water for each of the departments and plaques that read, “We the People of Seminole County Appreciate All You Do to Protect and Serve Us. Thank You for Your Service. God Bless and Keep You Safe.”

The departmental plaques were presented by Oklahoma State Senator Zack Taylor (R-Seminole) and Oklahoma State Representative Danny Williams (R-Seminole) who represent District 28.

The event was held outdoors at the Seminole State College Trojan Softball Complex. SSC Softball Coach Amber Flores and members of her team served as hosts for the event.

Additional funds raised for the event will be used to purchase items for the departments. Anyone wishing to contribute for this project may do so by sending checks earmarked for the “First Responders Event” to the Seminole Chamber of Commerce – P.O. Box 1190, Seminole, OK 74818.