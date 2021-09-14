OBU's Vicki Coolidge wins Heartland Emmy scholarship

The Shawnee News-Star

OBU student Vicki Coolidge was recently awarded the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Heartland Regional Emmy Student Scholarship for the second year in a row. She is a junior from Mesquite, Texas, majoring in journalism and mass communication with a media emphasis. The scholarship is considered a prestigious and highly selective honor exclusively for college students majoring in a journalism/broadcast/mass media-related degree.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, founded in 1947, is a non-profit professional association pledged to the advancement of television. The National Academy has 19 chapters across the country, including the Heartland Chapter, which was formed in 1986. The Heartland Chapter serves the television industry in numerous markets, including Denver, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita/Hutchinson, Omaha, Colorado Springs/Pueblo, Lincoln/Hastings-Kearney, Topeka, Grand Junction/Montrose, Cheyenne/Scottsbluff, Casper/Riverton and North Platte.

The scholarship has been offered for the last four years to students studying broadcasting, journalism, film and mass media in the Heartland region. This was Coolidge’s second year to be awarded the scholarship for student video production. To be considered for the scholarship, she submitted two letters of recommendation, an official transcript, a personal statement, a portfolio of creative work and descriptions of her creative work. Coolidge was one of only three students to win the $750 scholarship.

“I love all things video. So, thank you so much to the Heartland members for helping me reach my dreams,” Coolidge said during her acceptance video as part of the 35th Annual Heartland Regional Emmy Award Show, which was livestreamed July 18. During the show, 98 different professional and student awards were presented.

Coolidge has gained valuable experience both inside and outside of the classroom at OBU. She has served as the producer of OBU-TV News, interned with the university’s video production unit and produced her own short-form documentary in the advanced production class. She is also one of two recipients of the 2021 Association for Women in Communications Oklahoma City chapter scholarship for women in media.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.