September Students of the Month recognized at SSC

SSC

Five outstanding Seminole State College students were recently honored for the month of September. Each academic division selected one student to honor based on work ethic, academic standing and campus involvement. The students were awarded a certificate from the Academic Affairs Office, a gift certificate to use at the Student Union Grill and a special parking pass allowing them access to park in any spot on campus for a month.

September’s students of the month are: Rodney Ackerman of Holdenville – Language Arts and Humanities; Kegan Magee of Aurora, Texas – STEM; Sophie Augustin of Augsberg, Germany – Business and Education; Donna Rupe of Shawnee – Health Sciences; and Raedyn Pierce of Shawnee – Social Sciences.