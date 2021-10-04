SSC student gives back

SSC

Seminole State College sophomore Dominic Green, of Shawnee, recently donated $3,500 to the SSC Educational Foundation to support projects of the College’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) honor society.

In addition to providing funds for student fees associated with joining the national organization, he wanted to provide financial support to purchase holiday gifts for children through PTK’s Angel Tree project.

Green said that when he was growing up, his family struggled with poverty, and he never forgot when he received Christmas presents through the Angel Tree program.

“I want to help people,” Green said. “I want to give back to the community now that I can.”