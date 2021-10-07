Bethel honors Masters of Manners students

The Shawnee News-Star

September Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Kallie Campbell, Maggie Beard, Cheyann Holliday, Tanner Duff, Kyndell Bowles, Julianna Kuchynka, Jackson Lees. Back Row: Annabelle Lee, Beckham Collins, Greyson Brown, William Burnett, Ryder Bolding, Marley Ketcherside. Not Pictured: Leila Burnett, Taylyn Speers. They were recognized last week at school for respecting others and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.