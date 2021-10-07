Shawnee student receives $2,500 scholarship

Special to the News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Ella Swantek for the 2021-22 academic year through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.

A graduate of Shawnee High School, Swantek is a recipient of the Karen Sue Freeman Memorial Scholarship, a $2,500 award offered to female varsity athletes graduating from Shawnee High School. Swantek plans to study marine biology at Coastal Carolina University.

“The rising cost of higher education is a major barrier for many college hopefuls,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “But, thanks to our generous donors who recognize the importance of education and the role it can play in shaping these students’ futures, we offer more than 160 scholarship opportunities and support more than 800 college-bound students each year.”

Designed to support a diverse range of students, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation’s scholarship program offers students the ability to pursue career and educational opportunities that may otherwise be out of reach. In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded nearly $2.8 million in scholarships to 821 students throughout the state for the 2021-22 academic year.

Online scholarship applications now open

Graduating seniors from all 77 Oklahoma counties may be eligible to apply for scholarships for the upcoming year. Online applications opened Oct. 1. To learn more about the scholarships available through the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org/scholarships.