SSC Honor Society inducts new members

Thirty-four Seminole State College students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society for Two-Year Colleges on Oct. 5.

The induction ceremony was conducted virtually, utilizing Zoom video conference software.

Students were selected based on their scholarship, leadership and commitment to community. The chapter provides programs, organizes activities and encourages participation in community service projects.

Requirements for membership in the honor society include: enrollment at an accredited two-year college with a Phi Theta Kappa chapter and an overall GPA of 3.5 with a minimum of 12 credit hours completed.

Oklahoma State Senator Zack Taylor served as the event’s guest speaker. Sen. Taylor was first elected to the state Senate in 2020 to represent District 28, which includes communities in Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

The Seminole Republican first served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 2017-2019 before being elected to the Senate in a special election. Taylor graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in aviation management and a minor in finance. A small businessman, Taylor is a partner in RKR Exploration, a family oil and gas operation. He’s also a licensed pilot and licensed airframe and power plant aircraft mechanic.

He and his wife, Stephanie, raise their daughter in Seminole.

Associate Professor of Business and PTK advisor Dr. Jeff Cheng and Assistant Professor of Social Sciences Sam Rivera, organized and conducted the event.

SSC students inducted at the ceremony (arranged by hometown) were:

Ada: Georgie Johnson

Ardmore: Maile Glaser

Asher: Jake Harvey

Blanchard: Ty Vanmeter

Dustin: Katelyn Nguyen

Holdenville: Ciara Justice and Katelyn Stafford

Howe: Gracie Summers

Konawa: Ashley Duck and David Herriman

Muskogee: Karli Ashing

Norman: Brianne Lee

Prague: Andrew Terrell, Kylie Pickard and Lauren Root

Salina: Jenna Henderson

Seminole: Rosalie Martin, Colin Frederick, Paige Scott and Sierra Josselyn

Shawnee: Brendan Connolly, Ayzia Shirey, Hallie Wilson, Angelina McMillen, Jaryn Adamek, Allison Mayfield, Baily Montgomery, Emmalee Kinsey, Spencer Sturgill and Danyn Lang

Stroud: Maggie Neu

Tecumseh: Emily Loman

Wetumka: Aysha Travis

Wewoka: Laura Cindle