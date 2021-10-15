EDUCATION

90 years of SSC: A look back at booting up the computer science program

The Shawnee News-Star
Seminole Junior College Head of Electronics Melvin Smith demonstrates how a motherboard from an early-model computer functions to interested students in 1981.

As Seminole State College celebrates its 90s anniversary this year, they are taking a look back at some notable moments in history.

Back around 1981, the school was busy booting up the computer science program. The college’s efforts to adapt to the new technology of the time paved the wave for decades of digital and computerized instruction and operations – including the recent launch of SSC’s Online Degree Programs.

Head of Computer Science Sally Foster poses with “cutting edge” computer technology for the campus during the same time period around 1981.