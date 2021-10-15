90 years of SSC: A look back at booting up the computer science program
The Shawnee News-Star
As Seminole State College celebrates its 90s anniversary this year, they are taking a look back at some notable moments in history.
Back around 1981, the school was busy booting up the computer science program. The college’s efforts to adapt to the new technology of the time paved the wave for decades of digital and computerized instruction and operations – including the recent launch of SSC’s Online Degree Programs.