Pottawatomie County students awarded OSU scholarships

The Shawnee News-Star

STILLWATER – Multiple Pottawatomie County students recently were honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.

The scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students will receive from the college and its academic departments. Students from all majors are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“We are fortunate to have many students in the Ferguson College of Agriculture who are actively engaged and impacting others,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “It is an honor and a privilege to award scholarships to help fund their college experience and celebrate the contributions they have made to our college and departments. These scholarships would not be possible without the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their investment in these students and their development.”

The 2021-2022 scholarship recipients and hometowns:

Nicole Arnold, an animal science major from Tecumseh, received the Ben & Alma Grant Scholarship.

Olivia Bellah, an animal science major from McLoud, received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship.

Kerri Benard, a biochemistry and molecular biology major from Earlsboro, received the William Harvey Pasley & Maude Frost Pasley Memorial Scholarship.

William Logsdon, an agricultural economics major from Shawnee, received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship.

Bryson McKay, an animal science major from Shawnee, received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship.

Suhaila Nease, an environmental science major from Shawnee, received the Joseph Fleming Memorial Transfer Scholarship.

Angela Plumley, an animal science major from McLoud, received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship.

Trenton Sears, an agribusiness major from Tecumseh, received the Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship.

Maycee Spain, an animal science major from McLoud, received the Ferguson College of Agriculture Scholarship.

Paisley Sturgill, an agricultural communications major from Shawnee, received the Joseph Fleming Memorial Freshman Scholarship.