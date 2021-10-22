SSC Board of Regents approve new Emergency Alert System

The Shawnee News-Star

The Seminole State College Board of Regents met Oct. 21 to review the College’s annual external audit report and ratify the purchase of a new emergency alert system.

The meeting opened with a review of the College’s recent expenditures by Vice President for Fiscal Affairs Kristie Newby. Then SSC President Lana Reynolds presented her President’s Report, which included an update on the College’s personnel changes and information about campus activities.

The review and approval of the 2021 fiscal year external audit was the first action item on the agenda. The Board approved the audit conducted by Hinkle and Company, P.C. of Tulsa. The audit focused on College operations from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Prior to the meeting, the report was presented to the Board Audit Committee, composed of Regents Ray McQuiston, Curtis Morgan and Kim Hyden. Kirk Vanderslice, a Partner with Hinkle and Company, P.C., provided a summary at the meeting. The accounting firm communicated that they found no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses. They issued an unqualified — or clean — audit.

The final action item on the agenda was the ratification of the purchase for an emergency alert system from Alertus Technologies in the amount of $79,142.47. The Alertus System will be used as a public announcement and siren system to be utilized across campus. The company will install speaker and siren arrays at three different locations around the College. The system will be purchased with COVID-19 federal relief funds.