OBU crowns Harvest Court during Homecoming halftime Oct. 23

OBU

OBU announced the 2022 Harvest Court winners during halftime of its Oct. 23 football game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The game kicked off at 6 p.m. inside Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex. The events took place during The Weekend, OBU’s homecoming celebration Oct. 21-23. OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas and First Lady Jill Thomas participated in the ceremony.

Seniors were nominated by their peers in six different categories: most servant-like male, most servant-like female, best all-around male, best all-around female, harvest king and harvest queen. The student body voted for the winners in each category earlier in the week.

Avery Miller was crowned harvest queen and Noah DeMoss won harvest king.

The best all-around female went to Emma Lang, while Caleb Dyer won best all-around male.

Evelyn Griffin was selected as the most servant-like female and Jackson Winn won most servant-like male.

Additional finalists for harvest queen included Korbynn Owens and Clara Thompson. Other finalists for harvest king included Koal Manis and Nicholas Stark.

Other finalists for best all-around female included Amy Adesokan and Hannah Ellis. Additional finalists for best all-around male included Andy Billimek and Caleb Corff.

Finalists for most servant-like female included Maci Hall and Lily Jackson, while most servant-like male nominees included Daniel Chandler and Cole Kliewer.

The crowning of the harvest queen is a longstanding OBU tradition, dating back to 1920. The first harvest king was crowned in 1996. Later, the categories of most servant-like male and female and best all-around male and female were added.