The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee High School Marching Band participated in the Oklahoma Bandmaster's Association Marching Band Championships Oct. 23.

The band performed in prelims, where they were announced as a finalist and ended up placing 11th place overall in class 5A.

The SHS band also performed at the OSSAA State Band Contest Tuesday and will perform its final show on Friday, Oct. 29, during Shawnee's home game against McAlester.