Bethel educator named state teacher of the year finalist

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister has announced the 12 finalists in the running for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year, including Bethel Kindergarten Teacher Kerry Ingersoll. The state's 2022 Teacher of the Year will be named in March.

"I am thankful for this amazing opportunity to be a finalist," Ingersoll said after Tuesday's announcement.

"I am also looking forward to the journey, as well as the chance to encourage other educators to recognize trauma and implement strategies to be able to speak life into their students," she said. "The support of my family, colleagues, and administration has been instrumental up to this point. Of all the State Teacher of the Year applicants, it is humbling and a blessing to be recognized with the other finalists."

Hofmeister announced the finalists at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.

“These 12 educators represent some of the best teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “These finalists are exceptional examples of the tremendous impact one person can make in the lives of kids. Each one of these teachers demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students and are highly deserving of this honor.”

All finalists were named teachers of the year for their districts or schools and selected after their applications were reviewed by a panel of educators, lawmakers and civic leaders.

During her 16 years at Bethel Public Schools, Ingersoll has taught fifth grade, PreK, Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten.

"Mrs. Ingersoll always goes above and beyond to meet her students’ needs. She is creative, efficient, patient, and has an excellent rapport with people of all ages, said Bethel Lower Elementary Principal Jenny Affentranger. "Through her hard work and determination, her students are taught at their individual level. Mrs. Ingersoll is flexible and enthusiastic about teaching the curriculum to her students. She handles children with exceptional ease, being very patient and treats each child as her own."

In addition, Affentranger said Ingersoll collaborates with her colleagues and respects the thoughts of others.

"She is eager to share words of encouragement or prayers and genuinely cares about those with whom she works. She has compassion for every person in our school building," the principal added.

The 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named in March. Beginning July 1, the honoree will assume full-time Teacher of the Year duties, which include speaking engagements and serving as Oklahoma’s ambassador for teachers, encouraging others to enter or remain in the profession. The 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Jessica Eschbach, will continue touring the state until July.

The state teacher of the year finalists are:

“Teaching today is so much more than curriculum and grades. So many of our students are coming to us hurting and broken. While it may not be our job to heal their hurts and break generational trauma, it is our job to love and lead with high expectation. It is our job to speak life into children so we can light their world with new opportunities.”

"My basic philosophy of teaching is that every student has the ability to learn and to reach the best possible outcome for themselves. They will thrive if met with the encouragement to try, a sincerity of purpose, a sense of humor to lighten the atmosphere, and a mutually respectful relationship. This is the environment I strive to create in my classroom every day.”

"Every child is different physically, emotionally, socially and intellectually. It is imperative that we, as teachers, work to both understand and appreciate these differences. We must teach in accordance with these differences to reach every student and help them succeed."

"I believe that some of the greatest contributions I have made in the field of education fall into two categories: helping students build life-long communication skills and training future educators. It is a blessing to work with students in elementary and help them build effective communication skills that will last them the rest of their lives.”

“There are many rewards in teaching! One is hearing my students mention that they enjoy coming to my classroom. I strive to make my students’ time a comfortable experience every day. I want them to know that I am always here for them no matter what they need. Greater rewards are seeing my students graduate and move on to being successful in the world.”

“Teaching high school was never part of the plan. This job found me, not the other way around. However, aside from my family, this job offered me my life’s greatest gift: It revealed my purpose and exposed a passion I cannot deny. I feel alive when I am with my students. I love who I am when I am with them. This job is my calling.”

“As teachers, it is so important that we highlight the power of inclusivity and collaboration. These two core values work hand-in-hand and serve to positively affirm the identity of our students while bringing greater value to our collaborative efforts despite any cultural, political, religious or socioeconomic differences.”

“My love for teaching causes me to create an environment that is filled with energy. Every day’s an adventure filled with learning for my students and me. While presenting a lesson, I become just as entertaining as my competition – television, video games, iPad and social media. My love for the job re-energizes the learning culture of my classroom.”

“We have to find new, innovative ways to engage our students and provide the means to provide motivation along with learning. We live in a digital world, and we must embrace and bridge these learning gaps. We have to provide opportunities to explore with both new and traditional methods. Teachers need to become collaborators with their students and help them find the passion and confidence for success.”

“I want to be an inspiration for my students, especially the child for whom everyone else has exhausted all possibilities. While I may not have always planned to be a teacher, from the moment I stepped in the classroom, I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else.”

“My greatest accomplishments are about three feet tall and cannot wait to come back to school the next day to see what fun things we will learn about. I call these accomplishments my PreK kids! I want my students to have fun learning, feel loved, be confident, take risks and have compassion for others. When this happens, I have made a huge impact on their learning.”

“Teaching is like climbing a mountain. We have to rely on our own strength to get to the peak, but we also have to be willing to care for the mountain on our way to the top to create a rewarding experience for those who come next.”